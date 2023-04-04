Man gets 15-year prison sentence for infant murder

Apr. 4—MANKATO — A man received a 15-year sentence in prison Tuesday for the murder of his 2-month-old daughter in 2021.

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, of Mankato, was convicted on a second-degree murder charge without premeditation in Blue Earth County District Court. The sentence handed out Tuesday by District Judge Gregory J. Anderson came after Henderson pleaded guilty in December.

He'll serve a minimum two-thirds of the 15-year sentence at Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, minus 526 days of credit for time already served.

Henderson reportedly admitted to hitting the baby girl forcefully for about five minutes while trying to quiet her, causing her hospitalization on Sept. 23, 2021, and eventual death on Nov. 3. The baby had bleeding in her brain, broken ribs and broken bones in both legs, according to a criminal complaint.

He blamed a cat for his daughter's injuries before admitting to harming her, the complaint said.

After pleading guilty to the murder change, Henderson's manslaughter, assault and three malicious punishment of a child charges were dismissed.