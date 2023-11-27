Man gets 15-year sentence for drug, firearm charges

Nov. 27—A 57-year-old defendant pled guilty to a slew of felonies — including distribution of Hydrocodone and possession of Oxycodone, methamphetamine and fentanyl — in Whitfield Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Defendant Walter Thomas Gaddis Jr., of Dalton, also pled guilty to possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon last week.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Minter ultimately sentenced Gaddis to 15 years, with the first two years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation.

As part of the negotiated plea deal, the State opted to drop several additional counts against Gaddis, including three counts of sale of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Gaddis was represented by attorney Richard Murray while the prosecution was represented by Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Christina Antalis.

"On or about Sept. 21, 2022, the Whitfield County drug detectives met with a confidential informant (C.I.) in reference to buying Hydrocodone pills from the defendant," she told the court. "A controlled buy was conducted, the C.I. was searched prior to the buy and was surveilled to and from the buy location."

She said that an investigation continued for months afterward.

"On June 23, 2023, a search warrant was conducted at 1114 Sunray Drive," Antalis said. "The investigation also showed that while Mr. Gaddis was in possession of the aforementioned drugs, that he did have within arms' reach of his person a .22 caliber rifle."

She noted that Gaddis was convicted of felony theft by receiving in Whitfield County in 2000.

The Hydrocodone distribution count produced a 10-year sentence, with two years to serve in prison and the remainder on probation.

The methamphetamine, Oxycodone and fentanyl possession counts produced probation sentences of 10 years, eight years and three years, respectively — all running concurrent to the Hydrocodone distribution sentence.

The possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charge produced a consecutive five-year probation sentence. The possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge produced a concurrent 10-year probation sentence.

As part of the sentence, Gaddis is also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service.

Gaddis will receive credit for time served in pretrial detention at the Whitfield County Jail dating back to June 23, 2023.