Man gets 15-year sentence for meth charge

Jan. 12—A 49-year-old defendant was sentenced to 15 years in Whitfield Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Sherman Edward Smith pled guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute before Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Cindy Morris.

Of the 15-year sentence, Smith is set to serve the first three-and-a-half years in confinement. The remainder of the sentence would be served on probation.

As part of the negotiated plea, the prosecution opted to drop one count of possession of methamphetamine against the defendant.

The defendant was represented by attorney Anna Johnson.

The prosecution noted that the maximum sentencing range for secondary possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute convictions generally spans 10 to 40 years.

The state indicated that Smith faced a maximum life sentence for the offense due to prior convictions.

According to Georgia Department of Corrections data, the defendant was previously convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in Whitfield County in 2018.

Per the State, the most recent offense occurred on March 16, 2021, when the defendant reportedly possessed more than four grams of meth.

As part of the sentence. Smith is also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service.

Smith will receive credit for time already served in pretrial detention dating back to Aug. 9, 2023.

"You will attend alcohol and drug abuse counseling and follow any recommended treatment, be subject to random drug tests and be subject to a Fourth Amendment waiver throughout the entire term of your sentence," Judge Morris told the defendant.