Man gets 15 years federal prison in Terre Haute meth case

Nov. 29—An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to federal prison on methamphetamine trafficking, money laundering and firearm offenses that occurred in Terre Haute, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Steven Francis, 56, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and laundering of monetary instruments.

In July 2020, the Vigo County Drug Task Force began investigating Francis for methamphetamine distribution, federal prosecutors said.

On Jan. 19, 2021, Francis attempted to mail a parcel containing about $20,000 cash to California. The cash came from methamphetamine sales, the government says.

On Feb. 17, 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at two addresses associated with Francis. Prior to doing so, officers stopped Francis as they saw him approaching one of the properties.

Francis had about $26,900 cash from drug proceeds in his pocket, according to the government. During the subsequent search of the building, investigators found about 295 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a loaded semi-automatic firearm and a safe containing $27,960.

Investigators also searched Francis' residence. Under the bed in Francis's room, officers found five handguns, two AR-style rifles and a loaded 100-round drum magazine. Elsewhere in the residence, investigators recovered $86,060 cash.

Francis admitted selling pound quantities of methamphetamine and storing the drugs at the two properties.

Francis was convicted in state court in 2003 for possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine in two separate cases and is prohibited from possessing firearms by federal law.

The DEA investigated the case in conjunction with the Vigo County Drug Task Force. Sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay E. Karwoski who prosecuted

The judge ordered the firearms, ammunition and $160,920 cash all be forfeited.