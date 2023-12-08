Man gets 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in fentanyl death of Arlington woman

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to causing the fentanyl death of an Arlington woman, Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells said in a social media post Friday.

On June 28, an Arlington woman died from using fentanyl sold to her by Daniel Sanchez, according to the district attorney’s office. He pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

The case was handled by the district attorney’s office’s new narcotics unit, which Sorrells announced on Nov. 20. The unit comes three months after state law made a person who sells fentanyl to someone who dies from exposure to the drug eligible for murder prosecution.

Three Tarrant County prosecutors are assigned to the DA’s Narcotics Unit, according to Sorrells.

About 300 people have died from drug overdoses this year, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office data the district attorney noted in the Nov. 20 announcement. The data include deaths from fentanyl and other substances and some of the deaths may have occurred outside Tarrant County.

“If you deal fentanyl in Tarrant County, we are coming after you,” Sorrells wrote in the Nov. 20 announcement. “Fentanyl is addictive and deadly.”

