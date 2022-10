Oct. 13—A man who set fire to a south Bakersfield mansion was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday.

Marty Sias, 30, pleaded no contest to two arson charges and a felony charge of possessing a device for arson after causing roughly $2 million in damages at the Palazzo Destefani. The fire was set on March 26.

Burglary and eight arson charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal. No one was injured in the fires.