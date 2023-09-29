Man gets 17.5 years for 2018 fatal Terre Haute shooting

Sep. 29—A Louisville, Kentucky, man was sentenced Thursday to 17.5 years in prison for the September 2018 shooting death of a Terre Haute man.

Authorities say Zavius King, 30, shot Ronnie Caldwell, 48, of Terre Haute during a robbery at 1535 Elm St.

He pleaded guilty in Vigo Superior Court 1 to voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, and to possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Class 4 felon.

King was sentenced to 17.5 years on the manslaughter charge, with 12 years on the firearms charge to be served concurrently, or at the same time. He is to receive credit for 1,317 days served. He has waived his right to appeal.

Charges including murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and armed robbery were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Caldwell was shot Sept. 7, 2018, at 1535 Elm St. King was arrested in Kentucky a few days after the shooting on an attempted murder charge. Caldwell later died and the charge was amended to murder in October 2018.

In December 2019, the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office requested the charges be dismissed without prejudice, allowing the charges to be refiled if new information or evidence was discovered.

In October 2020, a firearm connected to the Caldwell shooting was recovered in Louisville, and the prosecutors office filed new charges. A plea agreement was reached in August.

"This was a challenging case to prove beyond a reasonable doubt," Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said in statement. "The crime happened in what can only be described as a drug house. Most of the witnesses were not cooperative. And the few who did assist in the investigation were under the influence at the time of the shooting or had other serious credibility issues."

Nonetheless, the case was important pursue on behalf of Caldwell's family, he added.

The lead investigator on the investigation was (now retired) Detective Brad Rumsey of the Terre Haute Police Department, and Modesitt credited Rumsey for dogged pursuit.

"In the end, we felt, and the family agreed, that having Mr. King plead guilty to a set prison sentence was the right course of action to allow the family closure and to make certain that Mr. King served a significant sentence for his actions," the prosecutor said.

Contact Mark Fitton at 812-231-4333 or mark.fitton@tribstar.com.