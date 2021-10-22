Man gets 17 years in drug ring conspiracy

Oct. 22—ASHLAND — A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to five charges in connection with a Tri-State drug trafficking ring will serve 17 years in prison, according to federal court records.

Paul E. Hart was apprehended Jan. 31, 2020, on state court charges in connection with a series of sales of meth to an informant. Records show Hart was nailed at a gas station in Greenup County after reupping on a pound of meth in Dayton, Ohio.

Hart, along with Jesse R. Baise, John Knotts, Amanda Cochran, Joshua Gamble, Keith Chaffins and Steven Lindsey, are accused of participating in a drug trafficking ring busted up by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force last year.

On Monday, a federal judge sent Hart to the pen for 17 years, about two more years than what his lawyer argued for in a sentencing memorandum.

According to the memo, Hart had a long history of drug addiction, starting when he smoked weed at the age of 15. For much of his life, he worked construction — while he did find a period of sobriety, the hard physical work drove him into seeking heroin to relieve his pain, according to the memo.

After working for a spell in Florida, where he found some recovery from addiction, the memo stated Hart moved back to the Tri-State and slipped back into the old way of living.

That's how he got wrapped up in the present drug ring, according to the memo.

