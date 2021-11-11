Man gets 17 years after overdose deaths — leaving one woman dumped in trash can

A 53-year-old York County man was sentenced to 17 years in prison Tuesday on charges that included sharing heroin with two women who died from overdoses at his waterfront home.

Michael Lawrence Kerlin distributed heroin to a 45-year-old woman who collapsed on Nov. 11, 2015, according to a “statement of facts” that he and prosecutors agreed to earlier this year.

“I’ve got someone who’s down,” he told 911 dispatchers. “She may have taken Xanax or something.”

That woman, Wendy Hinkle, died two days later at Mary Immaculate Hospital from a cocaine and heroin combination, the statement said. She had two children.

Six months later, on May 5, 2016, Kerlin gave heroin to 46-year-old Michelle Hull, who overdosed and died at his Seaford home, the statement of facts said.

But that time, he didn’t call for help.

“Rather than calling 911, he put her body into a garbage can which he transported to and left at his business,” federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Hull’s mother reported her daughter missing two days later, saying the last she heard from her, she was on her way to a party in York County’s Seaford section. When people began looking for Hull, Kerlin told a woman she had overdosed and that her body was at his business — and he asked the woman for help in moving Hull’s car.

At the time, Kerlin owned a propane gas company — Dixie Fuel Co., in Newport News. Word got around, and Newport News Police executed a search warrant at the company just before 4 a.m. May 8, 2016.

“Michelle Hull’s dead body was discovered behind the building in a trash can sitting on a two-wheeled dolly resting against the building,” the statement of facts said.

She was underneath a blanket, clothing and towels.

Investigators found Hull’s car in Kerlin’s garage and “dolly track marks” in his carpeted bedroom, the statement added. They also found Hull’s shoes, purse, keys and phone at his house.

After Kerlin’s arrest on multiple felony drug and gun charges, a fellow inmate at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail came forward about conversations with Kerlin in jail. The man told investigators that Kerlin told him he “shot up Michelle with heroin,” but didn’t call 911 because “he was afraid he’d get charged with murder.”

“Kerlin told him he thought it was best to throw her body away, and he did not expect her to be found,” the statement of facts said.

When the inmate told Kerlin he should have called 911, he said Kerlin replied: “People die from heroin — it’s just what it is, and people need to accept it.”

Kerlin initially was charged with 19 felony counts — drug dealing conspiracy, four counts of heroin distribution, two counts of maintaining a drug house, eight counts of using the phone system in drug dealing, two gun counts and one count each of distributing cocaine and Percocet.

He pleaded guilty in February to only four of those charges — two counts of distributing heroin, one count of maintaining a drug house and one count of using drugs while possessing a gun. The other 15 felony charges were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Federal sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of between 14 years and 17.5 years in prison.

At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, federal prosecutors urged U.S. District Judge Roderick Young to go above those guidelines and give Kerlin 20 years.

“His attitude toward the lives of others” is made clear when he told his fellow inmate that people need to just accept heroin deaths, federal prosecutors said. That “indifference” warrants a sentence above the guidelines, they contended.

But Kerlin’s attorney, David Benowitz, asked for a sentence of “time served” awaiting trial, writing in a sentencing paper that Kerlin “did not cause the death of Ms. Hull and Ms. Hinkle.”

“The Government’s argument is an attempt to paint the picture that Mr. Kerlin forced Ms. Hull and Ms. Hinkle to use illicit substances” and that they didn’t use it elsewhere, Benowitz wrote. “This is simply untrue.”

Though Kerlin shared heroin with both women, Benowitz wrote, “there is no evidence that he forced or coerced these women to ingest drugs.”

When Kerlin was a child, Benowitz wrote, his dog was shot by another child “for no reason at all.”

That trauma, the attorney said, “led to deep rooted anger and ultimately began his drinking and dependency on illicit substances ... especially because of his affinity and love for animals.” It caused lots of problems in his life, he said.

The attorney said Kerlin has been sober for the past five years.

Several character letters were submitted on Kerlin’s behalf. One of Kerlin’s daughters wrote that she recalls the time her father left during Christmas dinner “because someone ran out of propane and did not have any heat.”

When a customer’s electric stove broke down, the daughter wrote, Kerlin gave the woman an old stove, changing it out with new parts so it worked with propane, and didn’t charge the woman.

“I kept happy memories of my father sober,” Kerlin’s daughter wrote. “He is loving, caring, and selfless.”

But in the end, Young came down much closer to the prosecution’s side of the argument, sentencing Kerlin to 17 years to serve.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com