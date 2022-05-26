Man gets 17 years for south Wichita shooting, gas station robbery last year, DA says

A Sedgwick County judge on Wednesday sent a 21-year-old Wichita man to prison for 17 years, two months in connection with a shooting and business robbery in south Wichita last year, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office.

Jacob Caddell pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated robbery on April 14. District Judge Bruce Brown handed down the 206-month sentence.

Prosecutors say Caddell was among men involved in a May 29 to June 2, 2021, crime spree where they stole a car, shot a man in the face, robbed a Kwik Shop gas station of $180 cash and $770 of tobacco products, and led police on a high-speed chase that ended with a collision near Central and Hillside. Police arrested Caddell on June 2, 2021, after he ran away from the wreck and hid in a garage in the 400 block of North Chautauqua, the release says.

Charges are still pending against another suspect.