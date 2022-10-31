Man gets 18 months in gun-pointing incident

Oct. 31—A Hartford man who was accused of pointing a loaded gun at another man during an argument at a Manchester hookah lounge was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison for illegally possessing the gun after being convicted of a felony.

DEFENDANT: Michael Jones, 26, of Hartford

GUILTY PLEA: Possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony

SENTENCE: 18 months in federal prison, then three years of supervised release, with the first six months to be spent in home confinement and an order to do 100 hours of community service work

The sentence imposed on Michael Jones, 26, was at the bottom of the range of 18 to 24 months that the two sides had agreed was recommended by federal sentencing guidelines when Jones pleaded guilty to the gun crime in June.

As it turned out, the parties' guideline calculation was wrong. Both sides acknowledged in sentencing memorandums that the U.S. Probation Office had correctly calculated Jones' guideline range at 37 to 46 months, between three and four years, based in part on his possession of a high-capacity magazine during the incident.

But, with the agreement of both sides, Judge Stefan R. Underhill, who sits in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, departed from the guideline range to reflect the good-faith plea agreement between the parties. The two sides had agreed that neither would seek a sentence outside the range of 18 to 24 months that they thought the guidelines recommended.

Jones has been in custody since his arrest by Manchester police on the day of the incident, July 24, 2021. But it isn't clear how much of that time will be credited against his federal sentence. He wasn't arrested on the federal charge until mid-January of this year, online federal court records show.

After Jones is released from prison, he will be on "supervised release" for three years, and the judge ordered him to spend the first six months of that time in home confinement, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said. The judge also ordered Jones to do 100 hours of community service work while on supervised release.

Jones, a football standout during his years at Capitol Proprietary Magnet School in Hartford, "has worked and volunteered his time to youth football and youth services in the north end of Hartford," Assistant Federal Defender Moira L. Buckley wrote in her sentencing memo.

But not all aspects of Jones' background are as positive. He wrote in a letter to the judge that his current imprisonment is the longest he has been sober since he was 14.

His lawyer said in her sentencing memo that Jones was "not sober" during the July 24, 2021, incident at the Blue Moon VIP Hookah Lounge on Broad Street in Manchester that led to his federal conviction. She cited a police document to corroborate that statement.

Surveillance video shows Jones arguing with one man at 2:43 a.m., then starting to walk away, turning, pulling a handgun, and pointing it at a second man, prosecutor Patricia Stolfi Collins wrote in her sentencing memo.

When police arrived, the lounge owner pointed a flashlight at Jones to identify him, and Jones ran, dropping an object near a tree and parked vehicle as he went, according to the prosecutor. Police officers apprehended Jones, and the lounge owner picked up the gun and brought it to police.

Jones said in his letter to the judge that he had been carrying the gun because he had witnessed violence and trauma throughout his life and was fearful.

"Now I see that the law I broke was there to protect me and others," he wrote, "I'd become the danger that I was afraid of."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.