Man gets 18 years in 2021 killing of former friend

Apr. 27—A man who shot and killed his former friend near Kennesaw State University will spend 18 years in prison after pleading guilty last week, the office of Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr., announced.

Jamari Christmas, 21, pleaded guilty to a count each of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the December 2021 shooting death of 18-year-old Majik Broussard, according to a DA's Office spokesperson.

Christmas shot Broussard twice on Dec. 22, 2021, after the two had a falling out, according to prosecutors.

A few weeks before the shooting, which occurred at Busbee Parkway near Townpark Drive, Christmas and Broussard got into a fight, the former told police.

Christmas did not want more trouble, though he thought Broussard wanted to fight again, and when they met up on Dec. 22, Christmas pulled a handgun and shot Broussard in the torso and leg, prosecutors said.

Christmas' plea deal says he was sentenced to 25 years total: a 20-year prison sentence, of which he will serve 18 years, and five years probation.

"You owe it to Majik, his family and to yourself to make something of your life," Superior Court Judge Jason Marbutt said as he accepted Christmas' guilty plea at the hearing, per prosecutors.

Broussard's family members spoke about him and the impact of his death at the hearing, and Christmas apologized to them and offered his condolences, according to the DA's office.

"This case was a tragedy that resulted from the all too common use of firearms to settle disputes," said Cobb Assistant District Attorney Jay Winkler, who prosecuted the case against Christmas. "My heart goes out to the Broussard family for their strength and compassion in coping with this tragedy."