Man gets 18 years for attempted Chester Township church bombing

Jan. 31—A 20-year-old Alliance man has been sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for attempting to burn down a Chester Township church because of its support for the LGBTQ+ community.

According to a United States Attorney's Office news release, Aimenn D. Penny was arrested and charged in 2023 with one count of violating the Church Arson Prevention Act, one count of using fire to commit a federal felony, one count of malicious use of explosive materials and one count of possessing a destructive device.

On Oct. 23, Penny pleaded guilty to the church arson hate crime and using fire and explosives to commit a felony.

According to court documents, on March 25, Penny made Molotov cocktails and drove to the Community Church of Chesterland. Angered by the church's plan to host two drag events the following weekend, Penny threw two Molotov cocktails at the church, hoping to burn it to the ground.

Through Penny's guilty plea, he admitted to using force through fire and explosives, intending to obstruct CCC congregants in their enjoyment and expression of their religious beliefs.

"This sentence holds Mr. Penny accountable for carrying out violence against an Ohio church because he disagreed with the way congregants chose to express their beliefs," Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division said in the release. "Such acts of extremist violence have no place in our communities and the Justice Department is committed to bringing to justice those who would use or threaten violence to prevent their fellow citizens from freely exercising their fundamental rights."

"We hope this significant sentence sends a clear and resounding message that this type of hate-fueled attack against a church will not be tolerated in our country," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division added in the release. "This defendant tried to burn down a church simply because its members created space for and provided support to the LGBTQ+ community.

"The Justice Department will vigorously investigate and prosecute such senseless, bias-motivated violence against people exercising their constitutionally protected right to practice their religion and express their beliefs."

The FBI Cleveland Field Office investigated the case.