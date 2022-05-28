Man gets 19 years prison for 2020 EC homicide

May 27—EAU CLAIRE — A Chicago man will spend 19 years in prison for his role in the March 2020 homicide at a residence on Eau Claire's south side.

"He did assist," Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher said Friday at Juan Olivarez's sentencing hearing. "There's no indication he ever made any attempt to prevent this horrible crime from happening."

Olivarez, 25, was sentenced on felony counts of murder-attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery as a party to a crime.

Schumacher ordered Olivarez to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Olivarez cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with his co-defendant, the victim's family or known drug dealers or users.

He must also pay $1,133 in restitution.

Olivarez and Joe Moya, 29, also of Chicago, are connected to the death of Edwin J. Garcia-Smith, 29, of Eau Claire. A third suspect, Ian J. Kearns, 22, of Sandwich, Ill., died in spring 2020 at an Illinois hospital.

Moya will be sentenced June 10 to the same two charges.

Police say Moya, Olivarez, Kearns and Garcia-Smith all were members of the same street gang.

Olivarez claims he drove Moya and Kearns to Eau Claire and never entered the victim's apartment.

But Olivarez actively participated in this conspiracy to murder Mr. Garcia-Smith, Eau Claire County Deputy District Attorney Angela Beranek said.

"He must be held accountable," she said. "He didn't do anything to prevent the murder."

Olivarez apologized to the victim's family. "I am not blaming anybody for my role," he said.

Olivarez also apologized to his own family "for bringing so much shame and disappointment."

According to the criminal complaint and Eau Claire police:

Police were called to a report of a shooting at 8:40 p.m. on March 20, 2020, at an apartment building in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive.

Police arrived to find a 32-year-old woman sitting in an entryway corridor between two apartments. She had a gunshot wound in one of her legs.

Garcia-Smith was lying nearby, face up.

Garcia-Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to an Eau Claire hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers saw large amounts of blood, broken glass and shell casings inside the couple's apartment.

Officers were informed that two suspects, wearing all black, were headed on foot toward Golf Road.

Police conducted several interviews with the woman both the night of the shooting and the following two days. The woman said she, Garcia-Smith and their family were in their apartment when two males kicked in the back door, confronted Garcia-Smith and pointed a gun at him.

The woman wrestled one of the intruders to the ground and held him in a headlock. Suddenly she heard shots and realized that both she and Garcia-Smith were shot. The woman was holding her 3-week-old child when she was shot. Her 3- and 5-year-old children were also in the residence at the time of the shooting.

The woman said she did not know the intruders. She said she knew a lot of people did not like Garcia-Smith. She later admitted that Garcia-Smith was a gang member and was involved in drug sales.

The woman said neither intruder said a word during the incident. She said she told them they could take whatever they wanted. After five or six shots were fired in quick succession, the two intruders ran out the same door they entered.

The woman sustained a fractured right femur as a result of her gunshot wound.

An autopsy showed Garcia-Smith was shot three times in the back.

A gun and several shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Moya, Olivarez and Kearns were identified as the suspects during the course of the police investigation.