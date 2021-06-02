Man gets 2-4 years in Salem holdup

Jun. 1—SALEM — A homeless man who had once worked as a carpenter was sentenced to two to four years in state prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to last September's holdup at the E Market in downtown Salem.

Michael Arsenault, 27, was initially facing a potential mandatory minimum of five years after police charged him with armed robbery while masked — because he was wearing a KN95 mask and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt when he went into the convenience store on Norman Street with an Airsoft pellet gun that was made to look like a Glock pistol, on the night of Sept. 7.

He was later indicted on an armed robbery charge without the mask element.

Prosecutor Kim Gillespie said Arsenault went into the store just before 11 p.m. and asked for a pack of cigarettes, then showed the clerk the grip of the replica gun and asked him to open the registers. The clerk estimated that he gave the robber around $400.

Police found Arsenault in the backyard of a home on Federal Street. They also found the replica gun and $380 in cash.

Based on Arsenault's prior record, Gillespie asked Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler to send him to state prison.

Arsenault's attorney, Christopher Norris, sought supervised probation instead.

Drechsler opted for the state prison term. With credit for the time he's spent in custody awaiting trial, Arsenault could begin seeking parole in a little more than a year.

Norris asked the judge to let Arsenault remain at the jail until the end of the month before his transfer to state prison, telling Drechsler that Arsenault suffered a knee injury and has obtained permission from the jail's health provider to have it examined by a specialist, something he believes will happen this month if he's still at Middleton Jail.

The judge allowed the request.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.