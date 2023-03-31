Man gets 2.5 years in prison for stabbing family member in West Central Spokane

Mar. 30—A 50-year-old man was sentenced to nearly 2 1/2 years in prison for stabbing a family member last summer in West Central Spokane.

On Aug. 28, Cameron Standingrock entered a residence, 820 N. Summit Blvd., with a kitchen knife and told the family member "he was going to die today," the victim told police.

He said Standingrock charged toward him with the knife and that he put his arms up to protect his neck as Standingrock stabbed his left forearm twice, according to court documents.

The man was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center for non-life-threatening wounds. Spokane police arrested Standingrock the next day.

Standingrock pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree burglary Monday. Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michelle Szambelan then sentenced Standingrock to 29 months behind bars.

He will serve 18 months of community custody when he is released from prison.