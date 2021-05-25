Man gets 2 years for assaulting officers

May 25—A local man accused of assaulting two police officers has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges.

Paul Adam Wilson, 34, of Nancy, was sentenced in Pulaski Circuit Court May 12 on two counts of third-degree Assault on a Police/Probation Officer. Charges of Resisting Arrest, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), and Public Intoxication through a Controlled Substance (excluding Alcohol) were dismissed in exchange for Wilson's guilty plea.

The local grand jury indicted Wilson last February in connection to an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of December 15.

According to Wilson's arrest citation, Somerset Police responded to a call about a man, believed to be impaired, walking in the middle of US 27 just before 3:20 a.m. that morning. Wilson was found walking north near Light no. 11 but ran to the southbound lanes when he saw the first marked police cruiser.

The citation states that as more officers joined the scene, Wilson fled toward the parking lot of Red Roof Inn. As officers gave chase, Wilson lost his balance and fell in the parking lot. According to the citation, SPD Sergeant Andrew Salmons commanded Wilson to roll onto his stomach but instead, the man kicked him as well as Officer Nick Taylor twice each. Despite being tased, Wilson remained noncompliant until two other officers were able to assist in taking him into custody.

At press time, he remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.