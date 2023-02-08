Man gets 2 years after crashing into woman, killing her

Feb. 7—A man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for driving his pickup into a woman's car on Alfred Harrell Highway and killing her.

David Alvarez, 28, kept a straight face as a Spanish interpreter translated a victim impact statement by a daughter describing the devastation she and her family felt upon learning of the death of Morgan Lafaye Barber, 56, of Bakersfield. The statement also described how Barber suffered.

The daughter described the anxiety she developed after learning of her mom's death, and said she had to quit her job. But most of all, the daughter thought about how Alvarez ran away after colliding May 31 into Barber on Alfred Harrell Highway and Highway 178.

Alvarez accepted a plea deal to have charges of vehicular manslaughter, providing false identification to officers, vehicle manslaughter without gross negligence and driving without a license dismissed. He pleaded no contest to hit-and-run leading to death and reckless driving.

