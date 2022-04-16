Man gets 2 years for high-speed fatal crash on I-95 in Boynton

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge sentenced a West Palm Beach man to two years in prison Thursday in connection with a May 2019 high-speed crash on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach that killed a woman and left two other people seriously injured.

Cody Brown, 23, pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving causing injury during a hearing before Circuit Judge Howard Coates.

He received a 24-month prison sentence to be followed by six years of probation. Coates also revoked Brown's driver's license for three years, and ordered him to attend a panel where he will hear statements from the families of victims of reckless driving.

Brown was arrested on the charges after Florida Highway Patrol investigators said he drove in excess of 120 mph moments before rear-ending a vehicle on southbound I-95 north of Gateway Boulevard early in the morning of May 18, 2019.

FHP reports said Brown struck a Toyota Camry driven by Jennifer Lee Malm, 40, who was killed in the collision. The impact of the crash pushed Malm's Toyota into a Dodge Avenger in an adjacent lane. The Toyota spun out as the Dodge flipped onto a grass embankment.

Investigators said Brown did not brake as his car approached Malm's sedan, instead accelerating to 123 mph from 115 mph in the seconds before the crash.

The driver of the Dodge and a passenger in Malm's vehicle sustained serious injuries. Brown and a passenger in his Lexus sedan received treatment for minor injuries.

After the crash, Brown told state troopers he was on his way that morning to his mother’s job at Gateway Boulevard and Federal Highway in Boynton Beach after finishing his shift at the Pelican Club, a wedding and catering venue on Jupiter's waterfront.

Brown said he was traveling below the highway's posted speed limit of 65 mph, but records from the car's event-data recorder showed that he was speeding, FHP said.

According to her obituary, Malm worked as a real-estate administrator for SBA Communications, which is headquartered in Boca Raton, for 12 years. She had three children and a grandchild and was engaged to be married.

