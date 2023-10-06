Man gets 20 years for Brandon crash that killed pregnant girlfriend and baby

A man who slammed into a semitrailer truck while driving impaired, killing his pregnant girlfriend and the baby she carried, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday in a Tampa courtroom.

Mario Charles Gonzalez, 43, was set to begin a jury trial on Aug. 15, in the deaths of Vanessa Marie Schmurr-Smith, 27, and her infant son, Van Smith. Gonzalez instead pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI manslaughter.

On Friday, Judge Barbara Twine Thomas sentenced Gonzalez to 15 years in prison for Schmurr-Smith’s death and five years for the baby’s death. The prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation.

The sentencing puts an end to a case that began more than two years ago when Gonzalez collided with the truck in Brandon.

Michael Marcosa, Schmurr-Smith’s uncle, told the Tampa Bay Times on Friday that no one is a winner in this case, but he’s glad it’s over.

“Now we can put the final period on the whole thing,” Marcosa said.

On June 18, 2021, Gonzalez was driving north on the Interstate 75 frontage road, toward the State Road 60 ramp, in a GMC Sierra pickup. He left the road, swerved back and struck a rear tire on a Publix semi-truck that was stopped in traffic.

The crash caused the pickup to flip. Schmurr-Smith, who was a passenger in the pickup, was thrown from the open window of the vehicle as the roof came to rest on the highway median. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Schmurr-Smith was taken to Tampa General Hospital, and within 45 minutes had undergone an emergency Cesarean section, and died. Her baby was in intensive care for weeks before he died.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at the scene to find Gonzalez sitting against the concrete barrier. He awoke with a start and troopers noticed he had slurred speech, glassy eyes and rocked back and forth.

Investigators asked Gonzalez to perform a series of sobriety tests at the scene. He faltered repeatedly. Gonzalez was booked into jail and released on $25,000 bond. The bond was revoked in 2022 after he was charged with an un-related felony.

Tom Smith, Schmurr-Smith’s father, previously told the Tampa Bay Times that Van Smith was taken off life support in September 2021, more than a month after his mother died.

Smith had named the baby Van after music legends Van Morrison, Eddie Van Halen and Ronnie Van Zant. And his daughter, Vanessa.