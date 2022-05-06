Man gets 20 years for drive-by shooting that left father of 7 dead, DA says

A Tennessee man was sentenced to two decades behind bars after firing into a crowd and killing a father of seven, according to District Attorney General Danny Goodman Jr.

Demetrice Livingston, 27, opened fire from the backseat of an SUV on June 10, 2019, shooting into a crowd of people in Dyersburg, Tennessee, a press release from the district attorney general said.

According to authorities, two of those bullets hit Demarko Robertson, a husband and father of seven children.

Robertson was rushed to the hospital but died soon after arriving, the district attorney general said.

After a trial, Livingston was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“This is just another example of an innocent person being taken from his family by the senseless violence that occurs every day,” Goodman Jr. said, in part, in a press release.

