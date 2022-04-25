Man gets 20 years for family violence

Legal office of lawyers, justice and law concept

Davis Wayne Jones, 43, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault family violence-choking with a prior family violence conviction. Jones also received 10 years of probation for assault family violence with a prior family violence conviction.

Jones was convicted of both charges following a jury trial in the 59th District Court on February 22, 2022. Jones elected to have the Court conduct the sentencing following the jury’s verdict. Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court heard punishment evidence presented by the State and pronounced the sentence yesterday.

On April 3, 2021, Sherman Police responded to a 911 call of a disturbance at a restaurant on Texoma Parkway. The responding officer interviewed the female victim who advised the defendant was intoxicated and had assaulted her. The victim was driving her vehicle, with her children inside, and stopped in the parking lot of the restaurant because the defendant had become violent. Upon both parties exiting the vehicle, the defendant came up behind the victim and began choking her with a hoodie she was wearing. The responding officer observed bright red marks on the victim’s neck, throat, ears, and wrists. A witness from the business told the officer they saw the defendant choking the victim while they were both inside the vehicle.

Evidence presented at the sentencing hearing showed the defendant had a prior family violence conviction and a prior felony conviction which resulted in a prison sentence. The State also presented evidence of another family violence incident which was investigated by the Denison Police Department from February of 2020.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Rolston said, “Several witnesses from Defendant’s violent past, including the victim from his prior 2007 family violence conviction, testified. The evidence proved this Defendant is a continued danger and led to the appropriate sentence.” District Attorney Brett Smith added, “We commend the jury for reaching the right verdict and the Court for sending a message. The verdict and sentence demonstrate the consequences for repeat family violence offenders in Grayson County, especially in light of April begin Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matt Rolston.

