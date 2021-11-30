Man gets 20 years in state prison for shooting Indianapolis police officer in 2019

A man who shot an Indianapolis police officer in 2019 has been ordered to 20 years in state prison for attempted murder, prosecutors said.

William Allen was handed his sentence after pleading guilty to attempted murder – the most serious of the Noblesville man’s slew of charges stemming from the violent struggle May 5, 2019.

Allen was suspected of shoplifting from a Lowe’s Home Improvement Store on North Post Road that night. As Officer Eric Rosenbaum found Allen in a nearby neighborhood and tried to apprehend him, Allen at first seemed to cooperate then ran away.

Several scuffles ensued, which led Rosenbaum to dislocate his shoulder. Prosecutors said Allen delivered multiple blows to Rosenbaum, and gouged his eyes while muttering, "you’re going to die tonight."

During the struggles Allen was able to get Rosenbaum's gun and shot him in the thigh before pointing the firearm at his head. Rosenbaum eventually got his gun back and Allen ran away.

Police found Allen hiding between two outbuildings in the area of the shooting and arrested him.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday announced Allen’s sentence of 25 years, with five years suspended and one year of probation. He also pleaded guilty to corrupt business influence for an unrelated series of retail thefts from the beginning of 2019.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: William Allen gets 20 years in prison for shooting Indianapolis officer