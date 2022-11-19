Man gets 22 years for fatally shooting woman from window of Covington home

A man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a woman outside his Covington home last year, court records show.

Edwin Nathan Brooks-Kellis, 29, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana with a firearm, the court records show. He was initially charged with murder but that charge was later amended to manslaughter.

The sentence was handed down on Nov. 10 by Judge Patricia Summe, according to documents filed in Kenton County Circuit Court. It matches a recommendation from the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

In court documents, prosecutors said Brooks-Kellis was involved in a series of "disagreements" with a group of people including the victim, 26-year-old Ashley Kilgore, just prior to the shooting.

On June 29, 2021, Brooks-Kellis left a woman's home on Muse Drive around 1:50 a.m., prosecutors said. As he was driving away, a member of the group he was feuding with walked into the street, pulled up his shirt and revealed a handgun.

Prosecutors say the group then crossed the street and began to approach Brooks-Kellis as he parked his vehicle and entered his home on White Court.

Kilgore approached Brooks-Kellis' vehicle, which was parked outside the residence, to slash his tires and he fired three shots at her from his front window, prosecutors said in court filings.

She was struck by gunfire multiple times, the court documents say.

Kilgore tried to flee but she fell across the street, according to prosecutors. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Covington Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Brooks-Kellis tried to leave the scene in his black Dodge van but he was stopped by police on Benton Road, court filings say. Inside his home, officers found a stolen Ruger 9mm handgun and three shell casings, as well as marijuana.

After his arrest, Brooks-Kellis told police he shot Kilgore and fled the scene, a criminal complaint states. He said he used a different gun during the shooting than the stolen gun police recovered from his home, the complaint says, adding the weapon he used to shoot Kilgore was still in his van.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man gets 22 years for fatally shooting woman outside Covington home