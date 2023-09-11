Man gets 24 years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death in Weehawken

A 24-year-old Weehawken man will spend 24 years in prison for the stabbing death of his girlfriend in June 2021.

Joseph Palacios was sentenced to over two decades in state prison by state Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello after he pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Palacios stabbed Michelle Paola Castillo Siguencia, also 24, in the neck on June 19, 2021. Police discovered her unresponsive body in the bathroom of her Hudson Avenue apartment in Weehawken at 6 p.m., and she was pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m.

Palacios fled after the stabbing, barricading himself in a family member's apartment in Union City and threatening to harm himself. Hudson County Regional SWAT entered the family member's apartment several hours later and arrested Palacios, and he was taken to the hospital with self-inflicted wounds.

A medical examiner determined Siguencia was stabbed in the neck.

Siguencia graduated from Benjamin Cardozo High School in Queens and received a bachelor's degree from New Jersey City University in Jersey City, her obituary said. She worked as an administrative assistant for the Beazley Group in New York City and was enrolled in Hofstra University, studying to become an attorney.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Weehawken NJ man sentenced to prison for stabbing girlfriend