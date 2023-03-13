Man gets 25-year prison term without parole for conviction in molestation case

A Gwinnett County man convicted in a sexual assault on a young girl in Athens was sentenced Monday in Clarke County Superior Court to 25 years in prison without parole.

David Lee Griffin, 29, of Lawrenceville was also ordered by Superior Court Judge Lawton Stephens that upon release he is to spend the rest of his life on probation.

Griffin was convicted in a recent jury trial of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and child molestation. The indictment reported that Griffin assaulted the 4-year-old child in August 2021 at a location in Athens.

Griffin had a prior record of misdemeanor statutory rape, according to Western Circuit Assistant District Attorney June Teasley.

Teasley recommended the 25 years without parole, which is the minimum sentence under state law for such a conviction. Western Circuit Assistant Public Defender David Douds concurred with the state’s recommendation.

Prior to sentencing, the child’s mother told Stephens that her daughter is having serious problems regarding trust of others. And she said this assault may affect her for the rest of her life, but she believes her daughter has the potential to be a happy child.

Teasley said the child remains fearful of Griffin and that prior to trial she expressed anxiety about seeing the defendant. The jury reached a guilty verdict due to the consistent manner of the child’s testimony and the evidence provided through a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners) examination, according to Teasley.

