Man gets 25 years for attempted murder; shots were fired at police

Dec. 4—A man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison in connection with an April 2022 incident in which shots were fired at police.

Christopher Backfish, 25, had pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced in Vigo Superior Court 3, Judge Sarah Mullican presiding.

As part of a plea agreement, the state agreed to drop lesser charges including attempted aggravated battery with substantial risk of death, criminal recklessness with firearm, and intimidation with weapon drawn. Backfish receives credit for time served.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said in a statement, ""We are thankful that none of our officers were injured by the shots fired by Christopher Backfish. Our officers and our community as a whole have been impacted far more than other communities of similar size with our loss of officers to gun violence.

"We have made it our mission to send violent gun offenders to prison for lengthy sentences. With this sentence, Mr. Backfish should remain in our prisons until at least 2040."

Backfish was a suspect in an attempted traffic stop about 2:30 a.m. April 2, 2022, near Third and Lincoln streets, during which shots were fired at police officers.

That vehicle fled and was not immediately located, but police obtained information on the location of Backfish, who also was sought on an unrelated parole violation.

Police went to a residence near Seventh and Putnam, where a four-hour standoff ensued. Backfish eventually surrendered without further incident.

Jail records available online show a Hymera address for Backfish.