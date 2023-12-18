On Friday, Alvin Lee Redmon, Jr., 29, of Lusby, was sentenced to serve 25 years in the Division of Corrections for his conviction on the charge of sexual abuse of a minor.

He was found guilty by a jury on July 19, 2023, after a 2-day trial in the Worcester County Circuit Court. The Honorable Beau H. Oglesby presided over the case and imposed the maximum sentence allowed by law.

The charges stem from a complaint of sexual abuse which the victim originally reported to authorities in Calvert County, Maryland, in November of 2021. Further investigation revealed that the abuse had occurred over the course of several years and in multiple jurisdictions, including Ocean City. Redmon was the boyfriend of the victim’s mother at the time of the abuse in Ocean City and the victim was 15 years old, according to prosecutors.

Leading the investigation were the Ocean City Police Department and all multi-disciplinary partners at the CRICKET Center who assisted in this investigation, and thanked Assistant State's Attorney Mary-Ann Burkhart, who prosecuted the case.

The mission of the CRICKET Center is to create a community response in which abusers are held accountable and children and families experience hope and healing. The multidisciplinary team is made up of law enforcement officers, child protective service personnel, prosecutors, advocates, mental health therapists and medical personnel. To learn more, or to report suspected child abuse, please contact 410-641-0097.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Man gets 25 years in child sexual abuse case involving Ocean City teen