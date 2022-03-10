Man gets 25 years in federal prison for 2019 armed robbery of Carmel bank

An Indianapolis man who served time for a 1993 murder is heading back to prison after being convicted of robbing a Carmel bank with a firearm two years ago.

U.S. District Judge James Hanlon handed Gary Tinsley, 47, his 25-year federal prison sentence after a jury found him guilty in the May 13, 2019 armed robbery at Stock Yards Bank & Trust in Carmel. According to court documents, Tinsley and an accomplice entered the bank with a firearm, handed a demand note announcing the robbery to a teller, then zip-tied the tellers. The pair stole about $67,000, prosecutors said.

Police arrested Tinsley four months later. Officers stopped him in his vehicle and found he possessed three loaded handguns, five additional loaded magazines, marijuana and methamphetamine. A search warrant of his residence turned up five more guns, zip ties and clothes used in the robbery and more marijuana.

Prosecutors noted Tinsley is prohibited from having a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for murder in Marion County in 1993. Previous stories from the Indianapolis Star show Tinsley, then 17, pleaded guilty to the murder charge in the fatal drive-by shooting. He was released from prison in 2006, online records show.

The jury for Tinsley’s armed robbery case further convicted him of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime, two drug possession and distribution-related charges, carrying a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Hanlon ordered Tinsley to spend five years on probation following his release. Tinsley must also pay more than $67,000 in restitution.

