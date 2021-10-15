Man gets 28 years in prison in West Columbia drive-by shooting

A Columbia man was sentenced to 28 years in prison in connection with a 2018 drive-by shooting in West Columbia that injured a a mother and daughter.

According to a release from the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Isaiah Deshaun Butler, 22, was convicted in a jury trial this week on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was sentenced to 28 years on the attempted murder charge and 20 years on the assault and battery charge, to be served concurrently.

The incident happened on Aug. 30, 2018, at the Riverbend apartments in West Columbia, which is just north of U.S. 378, near the Congaree River. Butler was driving a black SUV when he opened fire on a crowd of people in the parking lot, according to the solicitor’s office. A mother and daughter were hit by the gunfire, and the mother ended up in the hospital for nine days.

The shooting stemmed from an argument over a cellphone that began earlier in the day, according to prosecutors. A jury deliberated for 40 minutes before returning a guilty verdict in the case.