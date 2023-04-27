Man gets 3 years for 3 robberies, including one in Windsor Locks

Apr. 27—A man accepted plea bargains this week in which he was convicted of committing robberies in three Connecticut towns in three days in January 2022, including the gunpoint robbery of a Windsor Locks convenience store, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

ROBBERY DEAL

DEFENDANT: Jeremy Marotti, 41, of West Haven

CONVICTIONS: First-degree robbery in heists in Windsor Locks, Cheshire, and Cromwell; first-degree breach of peace in Berlin incident originally charged as second-degree robbery

SENTENCE: 10 years, suspended after three years in prison,

followed by three years of probation

In what appears to have been coordinated plea bargains in different courts, Jeremy Marotti, 41, of West Haven was convicted Tuesday of first-degree robberies in Windsor Locks, Cheshire, and Cromwell, online court records show.

He was also convicted of first-degree breach of peace in a Berlin incident in which he had originally been charged with second-degree robbery.

The controlling sentence was in the Cheshire case, in which a New Haven Superior Court judge sentenced Marotti to the three-year prison term, followed by three years of probation, with the possibility of up to seven more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

He received concurrent prison sentences that don't increase his total time in the other cases, including a 34-month sentence in the Windsor Locks robbery that was imposed in Hartford Superior Court.

Because robbery is a violent crime, Marotti will have to serve 85% of the three-year prison term, or a little more than 2 1/2 years, before he is eligible for parole.

He will get credit for at least some of the time he has spent in jail, held in lieu of high bond, since his first arrest, in the Cromwell robbery, on Jan. 31, 2022.

Marotti admitted involvement in at least two of the robberies in police interviews, according to an affidavit by Windsor Locks police Detective Daniel Bontempo.

He repeatedly said he didn't remember the robbery at the Bradley Mini Mart at 496 Spring St. in Windsor Locks, which was reported to police at 6:22 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2022, although he maintained that no money was taken from the convenience store, the detective reported.

Story continues

Marotti acknowledged that he thought he remembered an incident minutes earlier at the Dunkin' Donuts on Main Street, not far from the Spring Street intersection, according to the detective.

In that incident, the clerk refused to give the would-be thief any money. Marotti was charged only with misdemeanors in that case and he wasn't convicted, records show.

In the Dunkin' Donuts incident, the clerk didn't report seeing a gun but did report that the would-be thief had what she thought was a TV remote control, adding that he threatened to "set it off."

In the Bradley Mart incident, the clerk reported that the robber briefly brandished a black gun, possibly a .40-caliber, in his right hand and said, "Sorry to tell you, it's a robbery."

The clerk said the robber requested all $5, $10, and $20 bills, which the clerk handed over.

Cromwell police charged Marotti with a robbery in their town two days after the Windsor Locks crimes, and his vehicle matched the description of the one believed to have been used in the Windsor Locks incidents, according to the detective.

The Cromwell arrest led to a series of interviews with Marotti by officers from towns where robberies had occurred.

No gun was found in Marotti's car, but clothing similar to that worn in the robberies was found in the car, along with TV remote controls, according to the detective.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.