Man gets 3 years' jail, 3 years' parole in Enfield stabbing

Mar. 15—A man accepted a plea bargain last week in which he was convicted of stabbing another man outside a food store on Pearl Street in Enfield in November 2020.

The man — Justin L. Foster, 35, who was listed as having no certain address when he was arrested shortly after the stabbing — received a three-year prison sentence, followed by three years' strict special parole in the Hartford Superior Court plea bargain on Friday, online records show.

Foster was convicted of first-degree assault, which was the most serious charge he had been facing. But the conviction was under a different provision of the law than the one he was originally charged with violating, enabling him to avoid a five-year mandatory minimum sentence.

The provision of the first-degree assault law Foster was convicted of violating deals with intentionally causing injury that disfigures another person "seriously and permanently" or destroys, amputates or permanently disables "a member or organ of his body."

Foster was originally charged under a provision that involves intentionally causing "serious physical injury" and carries the five-year mandatory minimum sentence.

A police report on Foster's arrest provides the following details:

Around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2020, police were dispatched to the T-Ville Food Mart on Pearl Street in response to reports that a man had been stabbed. The man was conscious when police arrived and said Foster, who goes by the street name "Boog," had stabbed him.

The man was taken to a hospital with several cuts and police spoke to him while he was there. He said he was standing outside the store when Foster and another man "began getting in his face."

The man said he tried to back away, but both assailants punched him. Foster then stabbed him with a knife, the man said. Before leaving, the other, unidentified attacker told him he hoped he died, the man told police.

A witness gave a similar account of events.

Police found Foster nearby in the Bigelow Commons apartment complex, and he was held for questioning. Foster agreed to speak with police at first and told them that he was involved in the altercation but denied having or using a knife. He declined to discuss the incident further.

According to the police report, surveillance footage from the store showed Foster and the second man approach the victim, yell at him, then attack him. The video showed Foster holding an object in his hand that looked like a knife.

