Man gets 3 years in prison for 2021 fatal shooting at South Kitsap property

Kitsap County prosecutors backed away from a murder charge for a Vashon Island man who fatally shot another man at a property in South Kitsap in 2021, saying that their case against him had deteriorated.

As part of a plea agreement, Andrew Luke Wright – whose attorney said he had shot at the other man, Steven Kerr, in self-defense – pleaded guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court on Monday to a manslaughter charge and two other charges related to his evasion of a Kitsap County sheriff’s sergeant following the shooting and was sentenced to a little more than three years in prison.

Prosecutors initially charged Wright with a count of second-degree murder and a count of first-degree assault in April 2021, but backed away from those charges in favor of a count of second-degree manslaughter, a count of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and a count of reckless driving.

Judge Melissa Hemstreet handed down a 40-month prison sentence.

“I don’t know that we’ll ever know 100% what happened that day,” she said. “What we do know is that it took someone’s life, and another person is in jail and going to prison. I think we all wish we could turn back the clock and do things differently, but that’s not the case. We’re left with what we have.”

A deteriorating case

Wright declined to make a statement during his sentencing hearing on Monday, but his public defender, Adrian Pimentel, said it was Kerr who first pointed a gun at Wright and pulled the trigger while Wright had been changing a tire. The two had been at a property owned by a friend on Hutchins Avenue in South Kitsap on April 5, 2021.

“As they were changing the tire, for no reason that he knows or is aware of, Mr. Kerr pulled a gun, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger and for one reason or another, it didn’t go off. Either it was empty and he didn’t know it or the firing pin, something went wrong,” Pimentel said. “Mr. Kerr then immediately went down to reload, and by this time Mr. Wright realized there was a problem, that he may be getting killed and then he shot a couple times.”

Pimentel said the two men were “acquaintances at best.” Court documents associate the two men with a motorcycle club called the Free Souls.

Deputy prosecuting attorney Kimberly Bialock said that the state previously had witnesses to help disprove the self-defense claim. “However as the case progressed over the years, many of the witnesses disappeared, and the state had to reevaluate its case, including what it could prove beyond a reasonable doubt,” she said. “Unfortunately, with that reevaluation, things really changed, and as the parties neared trial, essentially all of the state’s material witnesses disappeared.”

Wright had also been charged with the assault after he shot at another man who he saw at the scene after he shot Kerr. Pimentel said Wright had noticed earlier that that man was armed. “(Wright) shot in his direction, because at this point, he was under the belief that somebody was out to kill him and he didn’t know why,” he said.

Bialock said prosecutors attempted to locate witnesses who were at the property on the day of the shooting using law enforcement, including “numerous” attempts in which they went to other counties, searching particularly for the assault victim. Another witness now says she has no recollection of the events the day of the shooting, Bialock said.

“Ultimately the state was left with setting the case up for the defendant to have a potentially viable self-defense claim with unfortunately no one to refute it,” she said. “In the end, these are the charges that the state could prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

In court on Monday, family and friends mourned Kerr’s loss, recalling his love for blueberry pancakes and those close to him, a sensitive side, family camping trips. A slideshow of photos of Kerr compiled by family members was displayed in court.

Said Kerr’s mother: “He wasn’t a total angel, but he was my angel.”

She added: “I know (Kerr) and God want me to forgive and get rid of this anger and hatred that’s inside of me, and I should, but I can’t right now under all the circumstances and knowing the lies and manipulation and intimidation that’s taken place and conspiracies. I can’t do that right now.”

Kerr’s uncle said that with his death, five children had lost their father, that two sisters had lost their brother and that Kerr’s mother had lost her son.

“In my eyes, he is a murderer,” he said of Wright. “He not only murdered Steven, but he took a piece of this whole family the day he pulled the trigger.”

The shooting

Deputies were called to the Hutchins Avenue property after a woman, one of its owners, reported that she had heard five gunshots out in the yard and found a man, identified as Kerr, who appeared to be dead from a gunshot injury, according to court documents.

A Kitsap County sheriff’s detective wrote that Wright, who was a friend of one of the homeowners, had assisted the man that morning by taking him to an appointment in Gig Harbor.

One witness, identified as the assault victim, said he and his girlfriend had arrived at the home about 20 minutes before the incident. The man knew Kerr and saw him at the side of a truck changing a tire. He went to assist a woman with loading a bookcase into her vehicle and saw a man standing with Kerr but didn’t notice any issues then, the detective wrote.

After the bookcase was loaded, the man heard Kerr scream something unintelligible, heard gunshots and saw Kerr run away from where he had been. The man who had been talking with Kerr, identified as Wright, spotted the witness and shot at him several times, according to court documents. The witness ran inside a trailer, and when he came back out, he saw a Volkswagen that had been at the scene had gone.

The witness described the shooter and said he had been clothed in a black leather biker coat and baseball cap.

The woman who had been loading the bookcase also said she heard gunshots and then saw Wright shooting at the man who had been helping her. She said that Kerr did not shoot at Wright, according to court documents. She found Kerr with torso wounds.

Shortly after the shooting, a Kitsap County sheriff’s sergeant pursued a motorcycle on Highway 3 near Windy Point that was later determined to be registered to Wright. The sergeant reported that while he was driving on Highway 3 in an unmarked patrol SUV, a motorcycle passed him at a “pretty high rate of speed” and drove between vehicles that were driving next to each other. He attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the rider sped away.

The sergeant caught up to the motorcycle at the highway’s Kitsap Way offramp and saw that the male rider was wearing a Free Souls jacket before the motorcycle again drove away. A license plate search showed the vehicle was registered to Wright at an address on Vashon Island.

The sergeant recovered a hat that blew off the rider and reported that it had a Free Souls Oregon MC logo. The Washington State Patrol also had a contact with the same motorcycle on Highway 16 near the Kitsap-Pierce county line and reported that the rider also refused to stop for them, according to court documents.

Following the shooting, a Volkswagen was found about 1,000 feet away from the initial South Kitsap address and was determined to be registered to Wright at the same Vashon address.

Wright later turned himself in at the Kitsap County Jail.

The detective wrote that while they were walking to an interview room, Wright’s eyes “welled up as if he was going to cry.” The detective added: “I told Andrew that he had a heart and he was upset, he said he wasn’t sure he had a heart.” He then requested an attorney.

In the months following Kerr’s death, his fiancé was briefly charged as an accomplice to the kidnapping of a Bremerton man who is presumed dead, and investigators linked Kerr to that case in court documents. A Bremerton police detective wrote in a report for that case, which was dropped "for further investigation" in August 2021, that one person told police that Kerr was an “enforcer” for the Free Souls Motorcycle Club.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man sentenced for 2021 fatal shooting at South Kitsap property