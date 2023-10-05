Man gets 30 days in jail for rear-end crash that killed Story County couple

A truck driver was found guilty of causing a fatal car crash that killed a couple in Story County in 2021.

Matthew Rewitzer was found guilty and sentenced in late September for failure to maintain control and two counts of failure to stop in assured clear distance. He will spend 30 days in jail and gets to select time served in 48-hour increments, but must have served his time by the end of the year.

He also has to pay a $135 court fine plus a 15% surcharge, according to court documents.

The crash two years ago was one of several similar crashes Rewitzer was involved in.

What happened the night of the fatal crash

At around 1:45 p.m. Sept. 7, 2021, the Iowa State Patrol said the driver of a tractor-trailer failed to recognize slowing traffic on Interstate Highway 35 southbound and caused a multi-vehicle crash that killed both Gordon and Jill Martens as they drove home from their cabin in Clear Lake. He was 81 years old; she was 79.

The tractor-trailer crashed into the back end of another semi before hitting a van, injuring a 35-year-old man from Clear Lake, and hitting the Martenses' red GMC Canyon pickup truck, according to a State Patrol crash report. The impact caused the Martenses' vehicle to crash into another semi.

Driver involved in similar crashes

Rewitzer, 35, of Eagle Bend, Minnesota, was involved in two similar rear-end crashes in Wisconsin and Minnesota over the last 18 months, according to a Des Moines Register review of traffic citations and other public records.

Police records showed this was the third rear-end crash in the last 18 months involving a tractor-trailer with Rewitzer at the wheel.

Rewitzer was driving south on Interstate 39 in Madison, Wisconsin, on March 4, 2020, when he rear-ended a Ford Fusion, according to a crash report from the Wisconsin State Patrol. His left front bumper hit the right-rear bumper of the car, the report said.

About one year later, on March 2, 2021, a semi driven by Rewitzer rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala as the car waited at a stop sign where two western Minnesota highways cross. The impact drove both the Impala and Rewitzer's semi through the intersection, where they struck a pickup truck, according to a news release from the Stevens County, Minnesota, Sheriff's Office.

Four days after the March 2021 crash, Rewitzer was driving a skid loader on a farm where he worked when he lost consciousness before hitting a gate, according to the Minnesota crash report, which said his employer took him to an emergency room for evaluation after the skid-loading accident.

Rewitzer was not injured in any of the crashes, according to crash reports from Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Previous reporting by Philip Joens was used in this article.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Truck driver gets jail time for rear-end crash that killed Iowa couple