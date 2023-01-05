Man gets 30 days for risking harm to girl, 15

Jan. 5—A man who was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a South Windsor church when he was 18 has accepted a plea bargain and been convicted of a reduced charge, sentenced to 30 days in prison, and ordered to stay away from the girl essentially for life.

RISK OF INJURY

DEFENDANT: Alrick Bartley, 20, who has listed an address on Birdie Lane in East Hartford

CONVICTION: Risk of injury to a child

SENTENCE: Five years, suspended after 30 days in prison, followed by three years of probation

Alrick Bartley, now 20, who has listed an address on Birdie Lane in East Hartford, was convicted in the Manchester Superior Court plea bargain of risk of injury to a child under a provision that doesn't necessarily involve sexual misconduct, court records show.

He entered the plea deal under the Alford Doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that there was enough evidence for a conviction at trial.

Judge Sheila M. Prats on Dec. 22 imposed the 30-day prison sentence called for by the plea bargain, to be followed by three years of probation, with the possibility of almost five more years in prison if Bartley violates release conditions.

The judge also imposed a standing criminal protective order requiring Bartley to stay away from the girl until 2099.

Bartley had originally been charged with second-degree sexual assault under a provision that prohibits any act the law defines as sexual intercourse between a person 13 to 15 years old and someone more than three years older. That crime carries up to 20 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of nine months in prison.

Separately, Bartley was charged with third-degree assault and risk of injury to a child based on the accusation that he punched the girl's 13-year-old brother in the stomach in a confrontation in a church stairway the month before the girl said he sexually assaulted her. Those charges were nolled, or dropped, in Bartley's plea bargain.

Bartley, who had been free on bond while the case was in court, was an inmate at the Hartford Correctional Center on Wednesday, online state Department of Correction records showed.

Neither prosecutor Anthony Bochicchio nor defense lawyer Leon Kaatz could be reached for comment on the plea bargain.

The girl's mother reported to South Windsor police on March 28, 2021, that the girl had been sexually assaulted four days earlier at the Truth Baptist Church on Burnham Street in South Windsor, according to a police affidavit.

In a subsequent forensic interview, the girl said she and Bartley had met in February 2021 in a church classroom. The girl said Bartley asked if she wanted to date him and she told him she was 15.

On March 24, 2021, the girl said, she arrived at the church early for Bible study, decided to go for a walk, and agreed when Bartley asked to join her. She said Bartley grabbed her during the walk and twice more after they returned to the church, forcing her to perform a sex act in the last incident.

Bartley later told police that the physical contact had been consensual and that he didn't know the girl's age. The Connecticut Appellate Court has ruled, however, that not knowing a child's age isn't a defense to a second-degree sexual assault charge.

The girl's parents also told police that Bartley had punched their son. The boy told police that Bartley punched him after the boy told a friend about seeing Bartley sitting with his sister on a couch in one of the church's upstairs rooms.

Police say Bartley admitted that he may have punched the boy but said it had nothing to do with the girl, instead attributing it to disagreements during basketball games.

