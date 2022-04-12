Man gets 30-plus years in federal prison for kidnapping, sexual assault in Kentucky

A man from Pennsylvania was sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in a kidnapping and sexual assault in Kentucky less than two years ago, according to the Department of Justice.

Nathan Welch, 53, of Parkersburg, Penn., was convicted by a federal jury in December 2021 on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault. Testimony in Welch’s trial revealed he and Charles Glorioso, 53, of Portsmouth, Ohio, kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman at knife-point in Greenup County in July 2020.

The woman testified she was driving with Welch and Gloriso in her vehicle from Portsmouth into Greenup County when the incident occurred, according to prosecutors. The men physically and sexually assaulted her. She traveled back across the river on foot after the men let her go. She was sent to the hospital for multiple injuries endured during the assault.

The incident was reported to the police, according to the DOJ. Investigators found the victim’s abandoned vehicle, her belt, shoe and sandal, as well as the knife used during the kidnapping, all in or near the vehicle.

Glorioso was also convicted by a federal jury in March 2022. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June 2022.

Welch must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence, as required by federal law, according to the DOJ. That would be more than 27 years in his case. Welch will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years after his release.