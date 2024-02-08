Man gets 30-year sentence for attacks on Asian Americans at West Baltimore stores

A 53-year-old man was sentenced to life, suspended down to 30 years, on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a 2021 rampage in which he attacked Asian American businesses, prosecutors said.

Darryl Doles pleaded guilty in September to two counts of attempted first-degree murder as well as hate crime and assault charges for the attacks, during which he was caught on surveillance footage destroying items at the liquor stores, attacking a security guard with a piece of lumber and striking two Korean sisters with a cinder block.

In a statement after Doles was sentenced, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates called the string of events in May 2021 “an act of heinous violence, steeped in hatred and prejudice.” Doles’ defense attorney, Staci Pipkin, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Court documents say Doles, who is Black, was first denied entry into Linden Discount Liquors on North Avenue, where he then smashed a lottery machine. He left but returned with a piece of lumber that he used to hit the security guard with before the store’s owner pulled it out of the then-50-year-old’s hands. He proceeded to 40/40 Liquors on Pennsylvania Avenue, knocking down wine bottles, then to Wonderland Liquors, where the owner confronted him as he was kicking the display and knocking items over.

That store’s owner began locking the door after Doles left, though he returned with a cinder block that he used strike her with three times after shoving her to the ground, police said. Doles also struck the owner’s sister in the head after she rushed to help her sibling and continued beating the women with the cinder block before they eventually pushed him out, according to court records. After the attack and before he was arrested that night, Doles was recorded having a conversation in which he made disparaging remarks about Asian Americans.

The sisters, then 66 and 67, were left bruised and bleeding from their faces, requiring stitches, and suffering from headaches and dizziness after the attack.

Then-Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “outraged” after his daughter showed him a video of the rampage, which came amid a wave of attacks on Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. Then-State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby joined fellow city leaders the next month to announce Doles had been indicted on hate crime charges as well as attempted murder.