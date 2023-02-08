Man gets 30 years for death of his daughter, 12

Feb. 8—IRWINTON, Ga. — A Wilkinson County man recently pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree stemming from the death of his 12-year-old daughter.

John Joseph Yozviak pleaded guilty in connection to the death of Kaitlyn Michelle Yozviak about two weeks ago in Wilkinson County Superior Court in Irwinton.

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Brent Cochran prosecuted the case, while Keri Thompson defended Yozviak.

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Brenda H. Trammell presided over the guilty plea hearing and sentencing phase that followed.

Yozviak was sentenced to serve 30 years with the first 10 of those years served in state prison. He will serve the remainder of the sentence on probation.

Last month, Yozviak's wife, Mary Katherine Horton, pleaded guilty to the same offense and was sentenced to 30 years with the first 10 of those years to be served in prison. She will also serve out the remainder of that sentence on probation.

Horton's sentence was handed down by Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Amanda S. Petty.

Horton, who was represented in the case by Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Assistant Public Defender Leonard D. Myers, had planned to have her case heard by a jury, just like her husband. Both defendants were slated to be tried separately, but changed their minds and opted instead to plead guilty.

The couple was indicted by a Wilkinson County grand jury after an investigation into the death of their daughter by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Ryan Hilton, who is assigned to the GBI Region 6 Office in Milledgeville.

The case also was investigated by the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office, the Wilkinson County Coroner's Office and Ivey Police Department.

Grand jurors charged that the couple acted together sometime around Aug. 26, 2020, to unlawfully commit the offense of murder in the second degree.

The couple was also indicted for cruelty to children stemming from them not providing medical treatment for their daughter in a reasonable and timely manner, "having knowledge that the child exhibited characteristics that were inconsistent of a child her age."

Grand jurors also contended that the parents caused their child cruel and excessive mental pain.

During the investigation, law enforcement authorities, as well as prosecutors learned that Kaitlyn had a severe case of lice.

Following her mother's arrest in her daughter's death, Horton, too, was discovered to have a severe case of head lice and had to have her head shaved while incarcerated in the Wilkinson County Law Enforcement Center.