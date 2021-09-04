Man gets 30 years in prison for hammer attack on two women on Crystal Lake bike path

A man who used a hammer to attack two women on a bike path I Crystal Lake has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, officials said.

Angel Cardoza, 50, of Woodstock, was convicted of attempted murder and aggravated battery in the attack.

On Sept. 24, 2019, a woman was waling on the Ridgefield Trace bike path when Cardoza approached, grabbed her, and repeatedly struck her in the head with a hammer, prosecutors said.

A bicyclist who saw what was happening stopped and yelled that she was going to call 911. Cardoza then ran towards the bicyclist and struck her in the arm with the hammer before running away, prosecutors said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and treated for severe injuries.

The case was investigated by the McHenry County Conservation police and prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorneys Randi Freese and Jim Newman. Under state sentencing guidelines, Cardoza must serve 85% of his 25-year sentence for attempted murder.

