Man Gets 30 Years In Prison For Crash That Killed 3: Around Wayne

Man Gets 30 Years In Prison For Wayne Crash That Killed 3

The 2019 incident killed a father, son and gas station attendant.

Which Shuttered Wayne Businesses Would You Bring Back?

From recent closures to blasts from the past, here are the Wayne restaurants and businesses that Patch readers miss the most.

Wayne's February COVID Case Total 'Much Better' As Omicron Wanes

The township reported 119 infections last month — significantly lower than January's total of 1,674 and December's tally of 2,130.

Wayne Appoints 3 New Officers, Plus A Business Administrator

Officials made appointments to several important positions at Wednesday's Township Council meeting.

Cheapest Gas Near Me: Find The Lowest Prices Around Wayne

With gas prices on the rise, here's where you can save a little at the pump in Wayne.

Ukrainian Church In Passaic Co. Holds Donation Drive

The Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Church has requested items for humanitarian relief, tactical supplies and aid to hospitals.

Wayne's COVID Testing Site At Old Macy's Closes

The testing center opened in late December as the omicron waved surged. Since then, the virus's spread has tapered off.

Here's Where Wayne Falls On NJ's Redrawn District Map

Wayne is set to remain in the same district. Here's where things stand.

3 Fatally Beat Woman, Left Her In Trunk: Passaic Co. Prosecutor

Authorities thought she died from a gunshot wound, until her autopsy revealed something different, according to the prosecutor's office.

Man Attacks Imam During Passaic Co. Mosque's Services: Prosecutor

A civil-liberties organization posted footage of a man saying, 'Everybody's not Muslim here. I don't want to hear that (expletive)."

