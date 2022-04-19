Man gets 30 years for second-degree murder in 2021 killing of Thomas Collins III

LANSING – A Lansing man will have to serve at least 32 years in prison for shooting and killing another man during a daylight confrontation on a city street in February 2021.

Jaylin Bowers, 26, who claimed self-defense in the shooting of 25-year-old Thomas Collins III, was sentenced Monday to 30 to 73 years for second-degree murder by Ingham County Circuit Judge Joyce Draganchuk.

Bowers will have to serve a mandatory 2-year sentence for felony firearm possession before he begins serving his sentences for murder and three other convictions.

The fatal altercation happened Feb 13, 2021 on Lincoln Avenue and apparently grew out of bad blood between Bowers and people allegedly aligned with Collins.

According to testimony in a preliminary hearing last summer, Bowers and his girlfriend had been having trouble with her ex-boyfriend, resulting in incidents of vandalism and Bowers being assaulted about two months before the shooting.

Collins was a friend of the ex-boyfriend, and Bowers thought he might have been involved in the vandalism, witnesses said.

Collins' father, Thomas Collins II, who lived very near the shooting scene, testified he ran outside after hearing gunfire and found his son lying in the road, bleeding. He also said he saw a man pointing a gun in his direction while preparing to climb into a vehicle parked down the street.

Bowers had left the area by the time police arrived but was arrested later that day. During the trial, the defense characterized Collins as the aggressor in the fatal encounter.

But on Monday, Draganchuk noted a jury rejected Bowers' self-defense claim when it convicted him of second-degree murder, felonious assault and three weapons charges in late February. The judge also said there was no evidence Tommy Collins was involved in the previous incidents.

"This is not someone else's fault," she told Bowers. "The words you exchanged were taunting, challenging for a fight. You chose what was going to happen that day."

Bowers told the judge he was "deeply regretful" and takes "full responsibility for my actions."

Because of tensions between the two families, extra deputies were on hand during Monday's hearing. Members of the two families were kept apart from each other both in the courtroom and elsewhere in the courthouse.

