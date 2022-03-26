Man gets 30 years for shooting porn of boy in Manchester, Hartford

Mar. 25—A federal judge on Friday gave a 62-year-old man the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for making child pornography in Hartford and Manchester by sexually abusing a boy who was between the ages of 6 and 12.

In sentencing Roberto Acosta-Torres, who most recently listed a Hartford address, Senior Judge Janet Bond Arterton called the case "a sordid story of betrayal."

At the beginning of the hearing in U.S. District Court in New Haven, prosecutor Nancy V. Gifford handed Arterton a picture of the victim. The judge later called him "an adorable little fellow," whose appearance spoke of his innocence before his abuse by Acosta, as the defendant is commonly known.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

DEFENDANT: Roberto Acosta-Torres, 62, who most recently listed a Hartford address

CONVICTION: Producing child pornography

SENTENCE: 30 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years' supervised release

Absent from the sentencing was any attempt to excuse Acosta's treatment of the boy. Acosta's own public defender, Ashley H. Meskill, called his conduct "horrific," "abhorrent," and "unacceptable."

She said, however, that the issue for the judge to decide was, "Will Mr. Acosta-Torres die in prison?"

She argued that the judge should reduce this possibility by imposing the 15-year minimum prison sentence allowed by federal law.

But she added, "His life as a free person is over," explaining that he would be on federal "supervised release," which is similar to probation, for the rest of his life. She called supervised release "a remarkable program," especially with regard to how it monitors sex offenders, with techniques that include regular lie-detector tests and monitoring of their internet use.

Unlike many criminal defendants, Acosta is the product of what his lawyer called "a happy home."

He has reported at least one childhood trauma, however — two months of sexual abuse at age 9 by an 18-year-old neighbor, which he considers his worst childhood memory, according to his lawyer.

The prosecutor, however, cited two studies that failed to support the widespread belief that childhood sexual abuse leads to commission of sex offenses as an adult.

Gifford wrote in her sentencing memo that "as a matter of common sense, evils committed upon any individual as a child should give ... greater empathy for the effects of such evil."

The prosecutor quoted the victim's mother's description of what happened when she pressed her son to reveal what had happened with Acosta after noticing that his grades had dropped and that he had become withdrawn and seemed sad.

"I just looked at his teary eyes and he told me, 'Sometimes I hate myself,'" his mother recalled. "I tried not to cry, not to break down, I felt like my world was falling apart when I saw my son's eyes full of tears, with a lot of pain. Every word stabbed my heart. The worst pain I've ever felt in my life."

After the boy reported the abuse, two other children reported that Acosta had sexually abused them before the abuse of the boy began, according to the prosecutor. A prosecutor's office in another state is considering filing charges based on their accusations, Gifford reported.

In addition, the prosecutor wrote, Acosta had "hundreds of images and videos of child pornography downloaded from the internet," contributing to her conclusion that he is "a sexual predator."

Still pending against Acosta in Hartford Superior Court are sexual assault cases filed against him by Manchester and Hartford police, which his lawyer said are likely to bring a lengthy sentence.

Under the federal sentence, Acosta will be on supervised release for 10 years after he completes his prison time.

