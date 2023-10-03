Man gets 30 years in shooting that wounded dance students in Athens, one lost her eye

A man with a background of drug and firearms convictions was sentenced to 30 years in prison recently in connection with a shooting in Athens that cost a 5-year-old girl her eye.

The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. April 26 in a shopping center off North Avenue. The child, along with a 14-year-old girl who was also wounded, were both attending a dance class there.

The youngest child, Ne’Vaeh Brown, was shot in the eye and the other girl was shot in the arm, according to Athens-Clarke police reports.

The girls were hit by bullets fired when police said the suspect tried to shoot a 31-year-old Athens man, who was in the parking lot, according to police.

Rasheed Ammad Scott, 38, entered a guilty plea on Sept. 27 in Clarke County Superior Court to two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children, two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Lott imposed a total sentence of 30 years in prison, which included 20 years for the aggravated assaults and 10 years consecutive for the felony firearms plea.

Scott, who has been in jail since his arrest on April 27, was living in Atlanta at the time of the shooting, but he has a long history in Athens.

Court records show he has felony convictions of possessing marijuana and controlled substances in both Clarke and Oconee counties dating back to 2008 with subsequent convictions occurring in 2013 and 2019. He has a drug and firearms conviction in Gwinnett County in 2019, according to the records.

The current indictment against Scott charged him with shooting his pistol at an Athens man with the intent to murder him.

When police arrived at the shooting scene, they heard people shouting that someone was shot and the responding officer met with a woman holding a child, with a wound the officer described as “a grievous injury to her left eye.”

While the girl was being treated, a second girl came up to the office and she had a bullet wound to her arm where it appeared the bullet had pierced her bicep, according to the report.

Videos retrieved from the parking lot cameras show three men getting into an argument and a shootout erupting, according to the report.

