Man gets 35 to 80 years for sexually assaulting girls in Minersville, Cass Twp.

Dec. 22—POTTSVILLE — A man charged with sexually assaulting young girls in Minersville and Cass Twp. in 2021 was sentenced earlier this month to a combined 35 to 80 years in a state correctional facility.

Michael Butler, 22, who had no fixed address at the time of the crimes, received the sentence Dec. 13 from President Judge Jacqueline L. Russell.

Butler had earlier pleaded guilty in two separate cases to the charges. The first case was by Minersville police Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers, and the second by Bowers and Schuylkill County Detective Thomas Robin.

In the first case, Butler pleaded guilty to the charges of rape; burglary; and indecent exposure.

In the second case, the charges were involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; aggravated indecent assault; photographing, filming or depicting sex acts on a computer; child pornography; and statutory sexual assault.

Russell ordered Butler to serve consecutive sentences — 14 to 35 years in the first case; and 21 to 45 years in the second.

In the first case, Bowers said that in September and October 2021, he was investigating alleged interactions between Butler and underage females in Minersville.

That investigation led to an Oct. 6, 2021, report of an incident involving Butler at a home on Forest Lane in Cass Twp.

Bowers and Robin said a 13-year-old girl reported that in September 2021, she received a message from Butler asking her if she was home and that she replied "yes."

A short time later, Butler arrived and forced his way inside and punched the girl in the face. Once inside the home, Bowers said, the girl reported that Butler forced her upstairs and sexually assaulted her.

After about 15 minutes, Bowers said, the girl told Butler her sister's boyfriend was coming home and that he fled.

The teen's father also reported when he returned home from work that day he found his daughter with a bruise on her eye and bruising on her arms.

In the second case, Bowers said the charges are the result of an incident in August 2021 at a home on Pine Street in Minersville.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, Bowers said he obtained a search warrant for a cellphone and laptop owned by Butler that contained videos of the man engaging in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl.

The devices also contained conversations between Butler and the girl where they discuss how they had been under the influence of a controlled substance at the time.

When interviewed, Bowers said, the girl admitted to having sexual intercourse with Butler on four separate occasions.

In addition to the prison sentence, Russell ordered Butler to register as a Tier III sex offender and also register as a sexually violent predator, both for life.