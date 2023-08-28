Man gets 38 years for Henry County attempted murder, aggravated battery convictions

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A man found guilty of attempted murder and other charges by a Henry Circuit Court 2 jury has been sentenced to 38 years in prison.

Jonathan D. O'Connor, 38, was sentenced last week by Judge Kit Crane.

A jury on Aug. 3 also found the Marion County man guilty of criminal confinement, aiding in the commission of aggravated battery and aiding in the commission of theft.

Trial testimony indicated O'Connor joined an accomplice — Christopher Thomas Williams, now 39, of Indianapolis — in abducting a woman after she dropped her children off at an Indianapolis daycare facility on June 12, 2018.

Williams severely beat the woman as O'Connor drove their car eastbound on Interstate 70.

Williams threw the woman — who had apparently been choked until she was unconscious — over a ravine after O'Connor stopped the car along the interstate near Knightstown in Henry County.

The following day, passersby found the badly injured woman near the 8400 block of Grant City Road.

Williams was also sentenced to 38 years in prison in March after another Henry County jury found him guilty of attempted murder, criminal confinement, intimidation, theft and criminal mischief.

Now incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, Williams has a projected release date in June 2047, according to a state Department of Correction website.

According to court records, O'Connor had an earlier conviction for driving while suspended.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Man gets 38 years in Henry County attempted murder case