Man gets 4 1/2 years for stomping on Windsor Locks hotel employee's head

Nov. 8—A man who pushed an employee of a Windsor Locks hotel to the floor and repeatedly stomped on his face — including twice after the man was unconscious — was sentenced Monday to 4 1/2 years in prison, after which he is expected to be deported to his native Jamaica.

Anthony Roye Brown, 32, who listed his address when he was arrested in August 2021 as a room in the Spring Hill Suites on Ella Grasso Turnpike, had been convicted in a September plea bargain of second-degree assault, second-degree threatening, interfering with police, and interfering with an emergency call.

The two sides in the case agreed to recommend the 4 1/2 -year prison sentence that Judge David P. Gold imposed Monday in Hartford Superior Court.

Brown was originally charged with first-degree assault, which carries up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre said in court Monday that the sentence was consistent with the assault victim's position, adding that the victim wanted Brown to get treatment.

The hotel manager on duty when the incident was reported at 4:07 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2021, told police that Brown was intoxicated. Local police Officer John Bremser reported making the same observation when arresting Brown shortly after the incident.

The judge ordered that Brown receive sentence credit for the time he has spent in jail since his arrest, unable to post bond.

Bremser wrote that Brown "created a risk of death" to the 56-year-old victim and recklessly caused him "serious physical injury."

When he arrived at the hotel, the officer reported, he found the victim lying on his back, bleeding from the mouth and left ear, with "the imprint of a sneaker sole on his nose."

Ambulance personnel on the scene believed the victim's head injuries were serious enough to require immediate medical attention and took him to a medical facility, according to the officer.

Video surveillance showed Brown shoving the victim, who fell backward to the floor. Brown stomped on the victim's face four times with his right foot, even though the video clearly shows that the victim was unconscious after the third stomp, the officer reported.

The hotel manager got between the two men, and two other hotel employees entered the room. One of them provided a barrier between Brown and the victim that probably saved the victim's life, the officer said.

An employee told Brown she had called 911, and when the manager tried to make another such call on a cellphone, Brown smacked it out of his hands.

Before leaving the room, Brown stomped on the victim's face one more time, the officer reported.

Bremser located Brown in the hotel parking lot. Brown was holding a pair of scissors and refused repeated commands from Bremser and other officers to drop them. Bremser used a Taser stun gun on Brown, and two other officers handcuffed him.

After being placed in a police cruiser, Brown yelled to the hotel manager, "If I have to come back here, I'm killing everybody," the officer reported, adding that the manager and other hotel employees "were visibly upset at this statement."

