Man gets 4-year sentence for attempt to obtain a controlled substance

Oct. 20—A man charged with criminal attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud was sentenced to four years in Whitfield Superior Court on Tuesday.

Defendant Dameon Lee Deates pled guilty to the charge via videoconference. As part of the conviction, he will spend the first 127 days of the sentence in the county jail and the remainder of the sentence on probation.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Cindy Morris said Deates faced a maximum sentence of four years for the offense.

A prosecutor said Deates tried to obtain hydrocodone via misrepresentation and forgery.

The defendant was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

Deates was also ordered to undergo alcohol and drug abuse counseling.

He will receive credit for time already served in pretrial detention at the local jail.