Man gets 4 years for sexual battery, designated sex offender in Miami Twp. case

Oct. 17—A 27-year-old man will spend the next four years in prison for a Miami Twp. sexual assault case involving a woman known to him.

Ian Alexander Frazier, who most recently had a Fairborn address, was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle after he pleaded guilty last month to one count of sexual battery.

According to plea documents, Frazier must serve up to three years of parole and will be designated a Tier III sex offender. The highest level, it will require Frazier to register his address every 90 days for life.

"This case was investigated by the Miami Twp. Police Department, who were notified by the victim in the case — a 24-year-old woman — that she had been sexually assaulted by the defendant on two occasions," said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman.