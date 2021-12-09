Man gets 4 years in violent Manchester domestic incident

Dec. 9—A man who was accused of breaking into a woman's Manchester home with a gun in 2019 and holding her in a bear hug before police arrived was convicted in a plea bargain this week of second-degree kidnapping and other crimes and sentenced to four years in prison.

James J. Mitchell, 39 — who lived in Vernon when the incident occurred on March 17, 2019 but had lived in Manchester — was also convicted of criminal possession of a firearm and violating a family violence protective order in the Hartford Superior Court plea deal, online court records show.

After he completes the four-year prison term, Mitchell will be on probation for three years, with the possibility of up to eight more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

Mitchell has been in jail, unable to post $500,000 bond, for the roughly 2 3/4 years since the incident occurred. That time will be credited against his sentence.

But because second-degree kidnapping is considered a violent crime, he probably won't be eligible for parole until he has served 85% of the prison term, which would be next summer.

The original charges against Mitchell in the case included home invasion, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years. That charge was dropped in the plea bargain.

The woman told police that Mitchell had called her several times the night before the incident, then appeared in her bedroom shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to a report by Manchester police Officer Heriberto Resto.

The officer went on to recount the following from the woman's statement to police:

She said she asked Mitchell how he got in the house and he replied that the door had been open, then lifted his shirt to show a gun strapped to his belt. The woman said she told Mitchell to leave or she would call police, at which point he "went crazy," grabbed two of her cellphones, and "started smashing phones all over the place."

She said they went into the kitchen and she told him again to leave the house, at which point he grabbed her in a bear hug and told her to calm down and relax. She said he then let go of her and "damaged more property in the kitchen."

A child in the household called police during the incident.

When Resto arrived, someone yelled to him that Mitchell was in the kitchen with a gun, the officer reported.

Resto said Mitchell came around a corner of the kitchen and pointed a gun at him, causing the officer to draw his gun and order Mitchell to drop his. He said Mitchell instead ran down a hallway to a bedroom.

The woman yelled to police that the gun Mitchell was holding was only a BB gun, but Resto said police couldn't confirm this during the incident.

The officer said he fired a Taser stun gun at Mitchell but that one probe hit the woman as she stood in front of Mitchell, repeating that he only had a BB gun.

Eventually, Mitchell hid in a closet, and another police officer used a stun gun to force him to drop the gun before running into the closet and pulling Mitchell out, Resto reported. Resto said he eventually managed to handcuff Mitchell with the other officer's help as Mitchell continued to resist.

A family violence protective order issued after a previous incident prohibited Mitchell from having contact with the woman, the officer reported.

A family violence protective order issued after a previous incident prohibited Mitchell from having contact with the woman, the officer reported.