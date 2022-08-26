Man gets 40 years in prison for dealing drugs out of Fayetteville daycare center in 2018

In 2018, Fayetteville police said they seized drugs, weapons and money during searches of three locations related to Reshod Everett. On Monday, a federal grand jury found Everett guilty of weapon and drug distribution charges. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced in August.

A man who prosecutors say dealt drugs out of his Fayetteville home that doubled as a child daycare center was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced during a news conference Friday morning in Fayetteville.

Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, was found guilty at trial in May of conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, and THC, the psychoactive substance that produces a high in marijuana; possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, and aiding and abetting the possession; possession with intent to distribute THC and tramadol, a synthetic opioid; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and aiding and abetting possession; and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Reshod Everett was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday for selling large quantities of drugs in Fayetteville.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Michael Easley, Everett, was a U.S. Post Office employee, when he was arrested in 201 after investigators with the Fayetteville Police Department discovered he was distributing kilograms of controlled substances in the Fayetteville area. He was federally indicted in 2020.

On July 17, 2018, during searches of a storage unit and a Middle Bridge Road apartment in Everett’s name, as well as his main residence on Ronald Reagan Drive. law enforcement seized more than 101 pounds of marijuana, more than 300 grams of cocaine, $65,000, nine firearms, ammunition, THC edibles, 300 grams of concentrated THC wax, tramadol and drug packaging materials, according to court records.

Ronald Reagan Drive address was also the location of Tori’s Playhouse, a state-licensed daycare center Everett and his wife operated.

Federal court records state that in addition to the prison sentence, Everett was ordered forfeit the proceeds of his drug sales — estimated to be "at least" $4 million — as well as nine weapons, including several high-powered, magazine-fed rifles.

At the time of his arrest, Everett's supporters claimed he was framed by police, and Everett posted video to the internet from his doorbell camera he said showed police carrying drugs into his home.

